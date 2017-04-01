Portland Public Schools
No matter what your line of work, you need to have communication skills. In radio we work to give students those skills that they will need, and we use the hook of Radio Broadcasting to develop those skills, to make them sucessful.

515 NE 15th | Portland, OR 97232
Phone: (503) 916-5828

AM 1450 KBPS Radio

Welcome to
AM 1450 KBPS  

This is the radio station owned by the
Portland Public School District. 
We are located on the campus of
Benson Polytechnic High School
in Portland, Oregon.
Here is the KBPS basketball broadcast schedule (all tip off times are 7:30PM).

1/4/2017 Cleveland vs. Wilson boys game.

1/5/2017 Benson vs. Roosevelt girls game.

1/7/2017 PIL boys Showcase start time to be announced.

 To help you learn more about what we do, here is a short video about KBPS

 

  

KBPS Students

Listen to Junior Benson Radio students playing your favorite Teen Sound Music weekdays 9:52AM-11:24AM and Senior Benson Radio students weekday afternoons.

SPORTS

   
KBPS SPORTSCASTING PROGRAM:
Click the "Sports" tab on the left side for information on how Portland High School Students can become KBPS sportscasters!
 

LIVE STREAM

WHEREVER YOU HAVE INTERNET ACCESS YOU HAVE KBPS! 

Remember...you can listen to KBPS anywhere you have a computer!  We are now streaming our programming worldwide.  Just click the "Listen Live" button on the left side of this page.

 