AM 1450 KBPS Radio
Welcome to
AM 1450 KBPS
This is the radio station owned by the
Portland Public School District.
We are located on the campus of
Benson Polytechnic High School
in Portland, Oregon.
_________________________
Here is the KBPS basketball broadcast schedule (all tip off times are 7:30PM).
1/4/2017 Cleveland vs. Wilson boys game.
1/5/2017 Benson vs. Roosevelt girls game.
1/7/2017 PIL boys Showcase start time to be announced.
_____________________________
To help you learn more about what we do, here is a short video about KBPS
_________________________________________________